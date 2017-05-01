Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 11/16/17: Al Franken, Roger Stone, Tommy Robinson
Date: Thursday November 16, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Nov. 16th: Al Franken Sex Allegations - Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is the next public figure accused of sexually groping a woman while she was asleep. We also look into new developments in the Roy Moore situation as well as the ongoing censorship of non-liberals on Twitter. Social commentator Tommy Robinson speaks out on this and explains how censorship is used to hide the truth about the migrant crisis. Tune in!
