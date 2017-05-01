Turkey Rejects Rothschilds: Drops Dollar and Buys Up Gold
The House of Rothschild has received a major kick in the teeth as Turkish citizens and banks have begun to drop the US dollar in favor of gold. Turkey has sharply ramped up gold buying, with both ordinary people and the central bank joining in on the rush. The latest World Gold Council report shows that Turks have revolted against their dependency on the US dollar and the International Monetary Fund. The report states that investments in precious metals have reached a record high as the people rise up against the Rothschild-controlled IMF. “Bar and coin purchases, a measure of investment demand, were 47 metric tons so far in 2017, compared with 14.8 tons in the same period a year ago,”
Read more at: http://www.nnettle.com/news/3169-turkey-rejects-rothschilds-drops-dollar-and-buys-up-gold © Neon Nettle
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment