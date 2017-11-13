Coast To Coast AM - November 13, 2017 American Forecast & NDEs
Marketing expert Ken Gronbach described how he uses demographics to navigate the many landscapes that will define what the United States will look like over the next 30 years. Penny Sartori has a PhD in Near Death Studies from the University of Wales and teaches at the University of Swansea in the UK. She discussed her years working in the ICU as a nurse and the many near death experiences (NDEs) that happened to her patients. Coast To Coast AM - November 13, 2017 American Forecast & NDEs
