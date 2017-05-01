Trump’s campaign promises A Real Warning for America
Trumps been compromised by the deep state. I feel is in fear of his or his family's life or both. only Jesus can save us. Trump did what God wanted him to do and by Christians time to come to God. It will soon be to late. We all need to accept Jesus as our savior and not follow the Antichrist that is soon to come. Believe only in the bible and not man for the bible only holds the key to our salvation and no Man.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment