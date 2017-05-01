The Economy Declined Further And Nobody Noticed, Get Prepared
A new record was set, there are now 95,385,000 people not in the labor
force. Many Americans have looked for jobs but there are no jobs out
there.Retail and those companies that make products for retailers are
feeling the declining economy. Russia ramps up gold purchases in
preparation for a failing global economy.
