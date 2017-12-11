Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sun 11/12/17: Mueller Breaking News, Stranger Things Review
Date: Sunday November 12, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Nov. 10th: Moore Allegations True or False? - Will allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore turn out to be true or is this a political stunt? Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins today's broadcast to discuss the deep state's attempts to derail Trump's presidency. We'll cover the ex-President of Facebook's warning about social media's effect on the human brain and Donna Brazile says she "hopes to God we found out who murdered Seth Rich." We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment