There Is An Economic COLLAPSE Coming - The Next Economic Crash
There Is An Economic COLLAPSE Coming - The Next Economic Crash 0:18 - Previous economic crashes 0:58 - Factor 1: Digital revolution, automation, and the Amazon effect 3:45 - Factor 2: The auto industry bubble 4:40 - Factor 3: The Housing market shift 6:09 - Factor 4: The student loan crisis 7:42 - Factor 5: Baby boomers can't retire What Is The Minority Mindset? The Minority Mindset has nothing to do with the way you look or what kind of family you're from. It's a mindset. Give the majority $200 and they will come back with a pair of shoes. Give the minority $200 they will come back with $2,000.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment