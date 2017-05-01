Nigel Farage unveils George Soros corruption with EU
Farage simply tells it like it is. What an embarassment to the Eurocrats. And it is great that he offers moral support to Orban and Hungary. How long before the Hungarians realize that the EU Commission has no intention of allowing Hungary to remain a nation and Hungarians to remain a people. The EU is a totalitarian ideology and so can not accept independence.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment