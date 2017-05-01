Breaking News: Zimbabwe's President Mugabe fired by his party
The ruling party has dismissed its leader, Robert Mugabe. The move intensifies pressure on him to stand down as president. In his place, the ruling party has appointed Mugabe's former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking prompted the military take over. Arabella Munro reports.
