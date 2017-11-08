The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wednesday 11/8/17: Donald Trump's Anniversary Victory Special
Date: Wednesday November 08, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, Nov. 8th: 34-Hour LIVE Broadcast! Today we celebrate the anniversary of Donald Trump's triumphant victory over Hillary Clinton - and globalism - in the 2016 election. Check out Infowars.com/show for live feeds, the full show schedule and guest list. Also, at 8pm CST Alex Jones hosts an AMA for Reddit's The_Donald! And of course we cover the day's breaking news, including how Democrats are celebrating election wins in states they already control. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment