Breaking News "President Trump To Meet Putin In Vietnam" Prepare For War...
The problem is, China owns trillions of American debt. Therefore, it would be just as disastrous for America if China was simply to call in their debts and demand payment. Bam! America is destroyed without firing a shot.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment