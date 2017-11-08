Housing Bubble Confirmed,It's The Same Cities As The Last Housing Bubble

Housing bubble 1.0 was created by the FED which ended in a disaster. Housing bubble 2.0 has been created by the FED and its in the exact same cities. This is going to end in a disaster when the entire system comes down. Lenders are having a tough time making loans, profits are down and financial institutions are in trouble. China wants India to join the OBOR system for trade.
