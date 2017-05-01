The 1% Got Wealthier After 2008

UBS came out with their latest report, and it states the wealthy got
substantially wealthier after 2008 when the FED started the stimulus.
The FED issued a warning, the subprime group is at risk as the debt
level hits highs we have only seen prior to 2008. the yield curve is
flattening, this is what happened during the 2008 crisis. The system is
breaking down one sector at a time and all these sectors will bring down
the rest of the economy
