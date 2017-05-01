Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Tuesday 11/14/17: News & Analysis, Michael Savage, Harry Dent
Date: Tuesday November 14, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Nov. 14th: Sessions Signals Hillary Investigation - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has hinted at the possibility of a Clinton Foundation probe following numerous shady business dealings. And the Washington Post accuses Drudge Report of being Russian propaganda. On today's show, radio host Michael Savage gives his take on Trump's Asia trip and the Moore debacle, and lays out his new book, God, Faith and Reason. Economist Harry Dent also breaks down Trump's latest pick to lead the Federal Reserve and how it will affect the impending economic collapse. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
