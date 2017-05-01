Shocking Evidence that Nobody's Talking About!
Anonymous-Shocking Evidence that Nobody's Talking About!
So there are no secrets.... conduct yourself accordingly.
This is CRACKING the facade of normality in the way that true exposure must. It may be easiest to understand, but also there are parallel vectors of influence such as psychotronics and covertly controlled internet topologies (which are more serious than just the intercept method, because the infrastructure of the internet was compromised from the beginning!).
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment