The Scary Truth about America...
we don't have a drug problem we have a War on Drugs problem we have a poverty problem we have a mental health problem we have a homelessness problem we have a lack of decent jobs and opportunities problem we have a automation problem we have a crooked politician problem we have a greedy Corporation problem we have a over-incarceration problem and we have a lack of social empathy problem but we don't have a drug problem because our drug problem is only a symptom of the rest of those real problems
Posted by Bob Chapman
