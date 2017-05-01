Mysterious Booms Heard Around The U.S. Are Leaving Experts Baffled
The terrifying noises have been recorded everywhere from the Middle East to the East Midlands this year - with the majority heard on America's eastern coast.The latest boom came to light this week scaring residents in the US state of Alabama. Cops say they were notified of a "suspicious sound" that was described as a "loud boom" at around 9pm on Monday. The boom dubbed "Bama Boom" shook multiple houses and appeared to originate on the northwest side of Lochbuie, police said. But cops and experts can't seem to figure out what caused the mysterious noise. Some experts say causes could range from supersonic aircrafts to meteors exploding in the atmosphere.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment