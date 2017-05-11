Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Separatist Movements , not just Catalonia

Who's Fighting For Independence in 2017?


 

 Catalonia is currently in the middle of a massive push to break free from Spain’s control, but it isn’t the only region struggling to do so. Around the world, nearly 100 communities and regions are fighting for their independence, with some more successful than others. We've covered some of these territories and people in the past, so who have been the most active in the last year? Find out in this video.







