Separatist Movements , not just Catalonia

Who's Fighting For Independence in 2017?
Catalonia is currently in the middle of a massive push to break free
from Spain’s control, but it isn’t the only region struggling to do so.
Around the world, nearly 100 communities and regions are fighting for
their independence, with some more successful than others. We've covered
some of these territories and people in the past, so who have been the
most active in the last year? Find out in this video.
