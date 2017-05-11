Banks Preparing For MASSIVE MARKET CRASH! - This Has Happened Before!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the creation of artificial CDOs at Citibank. CDOs are collateralized debt obligations which means many packaged together bad mortgages with a couple good ones in order to rate them triple A. This is an insane tactic which has always lead to bubble bursts. The derivatives markets are wrought with debt and manipulation. Credit default swaps left and right. Well an artificial CDO is a little bit different but no less crazy. This exact situation popped up in 2007 (no pun intended) right before the massive burst of the bubble in the housing market. Of course right now, the housing markets in Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco, Oslo, Sydney, Perth, London and so many other places in the world are bubbling up and ready to pop. The markets are wholly manipulated by state and state sponsored powers. Then the monetary system is incredibly manipulated as well. In fact it's entirely built on manipulation as fiat currency is printed out of thin air, devaluing at inception, bringing inflation up and creating vast amounts of debt. This will all come down together and it will be epic. However there are many solutions people can utilize if they understand the system that's built to push them into servitude. One must know the problems before applying solutions.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment