Road to WW3 -- Israel sides with Saudi Arabia against Iran, Hezbollah

Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah has accused Saudi Arabia of orchestrating Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s surprise resignation, which occurred in Riyadh over the weekend. Hariri cited Iran and Hezbollah in his resignation, and the Saudis have blamed the group for “declaring war” on the kingdom. Now Israel has entered the fray. RT America’s Anya Parampil reports.
