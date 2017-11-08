David Icke - Another Day, Another Horror Who benefits
David Icke (Nov 07, 2017) - [NEW] Another Day, Another Horror Who benefits
People that survived the Vegas shooting and tried to tell that there were multiple shooters, have been killed. But now the Texas church shooting over shadows the Vegas psyop. It is all for grabbing guns.
