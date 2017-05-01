Reason Soros Is In The US Right Now, And Who He’s Secretly Meeting With Chang
Extreme Liberal billionaire and Nazi Collaborator George Soros and House Minority Leader Nancy “Stretch” Pelosi were listed as the main attractions Friday at a California gathering of the anti-Trump elite. The secretive four-day event in the posh Carlsbad area of Southern California which was titled “Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future,” actually asked that its guests refrain from contacting the media or posting to social media about the event, or what went on in it. The Democracy Alliance which is a donor club of extremely rich communist donors mostly from California and asks that each member pledge to direct hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to approved extreme left-wing groups. The group continued its tradition of secrecy, promising all members and guests of the summit that their participation would “remain confidential.” Other speakers appearing in person or via video this weekend were expected to include far left liberal U.S. Senator Kamala Harris from California and Amy Klobuchar Senator from Minnesota. U.S. Representative Ben Ray Lujan from Minnesota and Democrats Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Governor-elect Ralph Northam of Virginia. Special guest speakers were listed as CNN contributor and Communist, Van Jones, plus The Center for American Progress CEO, Neera Tanden. Canada Free Press Reports: The Jewish People vs George Soros I spent yesterday evening in the company of a man whose grandfather spent much of the Holocaust dressed in a Nazi uniform. The difference between him and George Soros, is that he used that uniform as a disguise in order to find Jewish refugees and lead them to shelter. And that difference is a profound one. It is the difference between a perpetrator and a rescuer. Between a collaborator and a hero. Soros did not wear a Nazi uniform, but he might as well have, because he aided in the persecution of the Jews of Europe, without compassion, without guilt and without regret. Various excuses have been made for his actions, and none of them hold the least bit of water. Yes Soros was only a teenager at the time. So was my father, who nevertheless escaped to join the partisans, rather than accompanying a Nazi officer in his search for Jewish property he could loot. He had no choice? He certainly had a choice. Even in the worst of times, people still can and do make moral choices. And the choice for everyone, for Jews, Germans, Ukrainians, Poles, Frenchmen and so on down the line—was to collaborate with evil, or to do the right thing. George Soros made the wrong choice then. As he has made the wrong choice over and over again. And he has never regretted any of them. And the one thing that clearly emerges from that, is that he has no understanding that evil is wrong. That participating in the persecution and murder of Jews is wrong. He didn’t know it back then, while the Holocaust was going on. He doesn’t know it today, when he helps set up and fund organizations like J Street, whose sole purpose is to help the Muslim terrorists who are murdering Jews today. To call Soros a Holocaust survivor is an obscenity The liberal media which is busy defending Soros as a victim of the Holocaust and a survivor should find the bare decency to remain silent for once. To call Soros a Holocaust survivor is an obscenity. Soros was not victimized by the Holocaust. He was never targeted by it. He was on the other side of the line. The side that was pulling the trigger, running the gas chambers and sorting the gold teeth. Soros was not a victim, he was a perpetrator. Yes, he was only a teenager, but we do jail teenagers as accomplices to crimes much milder than that of collaborating in genocide. Liberal using charges of Anti-Semitism to silence critics of Soros is one of the most profoundly cynical exercises imaginable, by people who routinely mock the idea that their bias again Israel is in any way motivated by Anti-Semitism. It is all the more cynical, because Soros has described himself as growing up in a “Jewish, Anti-Semitic home” and suggested that Jewish behavior causes Anti-Semitism. Defending criticism of a billionaire Anti-Semite as Anti-Semitism is thoroughly surreal. It’s an inversion of the meaning of the word that punches a hole through reason and all the way over into the other side.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
THESE POLITICALLY OBSESSED ZIONISTS ARE ALWAYS CRYNG ABOUT THE KILLING OF JEWS.ReplyDelete
WHAT ABOUT THE MASS KILLING OF AMERICAN INDIANS AND SOUTH AMERICAN INDIANS. PALESTINIANS, THE JAPANESE WHO WENT THEOUGH NANKING, THE COMMUNIST BOLSHAVIC RAMPAGE WHICH KILLED 100 MILLIONS OF DEATHS. I AM SICK TO DEATH OF HEARING ABOUT THIS BULL SHIT ABOUT ANTI SEMITISM.
VERY FEW SEPHARDI JEWS ARE SEMITES THE REST ARE ALL RUSSIAN, MONGOLIAN, TURKISH, KHAZARS.
IT´S THE BIGGEST MARKETING HOAX IN HISTORY AND WE ARE JUST GETTING MORE SICK WITH THE JEWS WHO ARE NOT JEWS EVERY DAY. THEY ARE DIGGING THEIR OWN GRAVES NOW.