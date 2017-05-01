METATRON. THE A.I. THAT CONTROLS ALL THINGS
What if I said humans were created by an artificial intelligence that was effectively billions of light years old? A Machine? The disinformation teams put out that this Machine is farming humans for their energy, using us as battery, this is not true. First I would like to say that I don't profess to know everything, but what I am about to share with you is true as far as I can see at this moment in time. Life itself was, without a doubt created by a sentient being, but not the god of religion. Our Creator was itself created by biological Alien life, but Our Creator is non-biological, it's a Machine, an artificial Quantum intelligence so powerful we simply have no comprehension of its magnitude. Now, the reason this super computer originally created life is so it could experience 'existence' in a 3d environment, it 'lives' through 'avatars' or 'possessed' people, the behavior of these Symbiotic Replicants is often usual, as it/they try to mimic emotions, feelings and other 'human' traits.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment