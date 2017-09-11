Real Motive Behind Massive Purge Emerges: $800 Billion In Assets Confiscated
Guess who started the whole Trump collusion story. Trump did!! He was leading the rats to cheese. Remember when Trump went to Saudi Arabia. That was part of his trap. You've heard about the Saudi prince's getting arrested? They were all part of the DC corruption, with bribes and political influence. You know why Mueller hasn't been fired by Trump. He is part of the scheme. He was granted immunity to any possible charges in the future, for following through with the trap that Sessions and Trump set up. The nation is about to be rocked. The swamp will be drained!!😊 They also believe Obama is going to prison for accepting funds from Saudis during his campaigns. Some news networks executives are going down too! ! It's a great time to be alive!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment