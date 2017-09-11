Breakthrough method of growing crops in Deserts

Scientists in the Netherlands say they are close to a breakthrough which will allow crops to be grown in deserts. Many say this could completely alter life on the African continent and even end hunger.
World leaders meeting at the climate talks in Germany are being urged to commit to more funding for new agricultural projects in drought-stricken parts of the world.
Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from the Netherlands.
