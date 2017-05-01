Max Kieser : Cryptocurrency Taking Russia By Storm?

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy ask whether the cryptocurrency boom has arrived in Russia. And, if so, what this means. In the second half Max continues his interview with market practitioner and research associate at the Levy Institute, Marshall Auerback. They discuss the alleged Trump market boom and the US economy.
