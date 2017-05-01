Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Linda Moulton Howe Alien Devices Discovered That Can be Reactivated





Linda Moulton Howe will present her firsthand research on extraterrestrial technology perhaps relevant to centuries of non-human interaction on Earth. Howe gets started on the famous UFO "drone photographs," spindly highly-strange looking things that for a time in 2007 were turning up in a number of places. Then somebody sent Howe some secret documents from Project Caret, a supposed alien research project being carried out in top secret in Palo Alto, CA. It also is drone-related. It purports to tell of several different alien "sources" (races) behind all the UFO activity.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)