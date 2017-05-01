Linda Moulton Howe Alien Devices Discovered That Can be Reactivated
Linda Moulton Howe will present her firsthand research on extraterrestrial technology perhaps relevant to centuries of non-human interaction on Earth. Howe gets started on the famous UFO "drone photographs," spindly highly-strange looking things that for a time in 2007 were turning up in a number of places. Then somebody sent Howe some secret documents from Project Caret, a supposed alien research project being carried out in top secret in Palo Alto, CA. It also is drone-related. It purports to tell of several different alien "sources" (races) behind all the UFO activity.
Posted by Bob Chapman
