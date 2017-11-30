Latest Headlines & Current Events (November 30, 2017)

All the leaders are buddies- they have tweaked snd fixed every aspect of this occurance (war) the main objectives-earn public trust,delete decenters,and decrease population in every country-some more than others(based on religous and political veiws, as well as the populations income and deficits. Less people =less debt.
2017, Current news, end times signs, end times events. Focus on end time
news events in a nutshell. There are multiple warnings found in
scripture and we are waiting for some to still come to pass. Receive up
to date information as we endure until the end, JESUS is coming soon.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
WHAT ANOTHER FUCKIN FALSE FLAG AND PUBLIC MIND CONTROL ONCE AGAIN. A VARIENT ON LAS VEGAS, 911.ReplyDelete
GETTING YOUR ASS INSIDE A BUILDING WON´T HELP YOU IN A NUCLEAR ATTTACK.. OR ASKING STUDENTS TO STOOP BENEATH THEIR DESKS IN THE CLASS ROOM.
WHAT A FRAUD OUR GOVERNMENT DUMPS ON IT´S CITIZENS IN MIND CONTROL WHILE IT IS THE USA WHO GOES AROUND THE WORLD BOMBING THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE...AT THE BECK AND CALL OF THE ROTHSCHILD BANKERS WHO OWN ISREAL. EVIL LUCIFERIANS WHOSE NUMBER IS COMING UP SOON.
PAYENT LONG OVER DUE.
THIS NORTH KOREAN FEAR MONGERING IS JUST MORE MIND MANIPULATION ON THE IGNORANT PUBLIC.
HOW MANY OF HUNDREDS OF MISSLES HAVE BEEN FIRED BY USA AND EUROPE? BUT SUDDENLY N. KOREA IS THE ONLY VILLAN? BULLSHIT WILL SOON BE PACKAGED IN A BOX OF KELLOGGS´S BS FLAKES TO START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT. DON´T FALL FOR BIG BROTHER. YOU ARE THEIR ONLY REAL CURRENCY.
DON´T BE THEIR CHUMP.