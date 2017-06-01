Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Socialism Realized -- Venezuela Debt Crisis


Venezuela Debt Crisis: Socialism Realized





In early November, the totalitarian regime of Nicolás Maduro issued a “decree” demanding “the refinancing and restructuring of the debt.” For those unaware as to the terms of economic obfuscation, that signaled a complete economic default which was unsurprising for anybody truly paying attention.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)