John Perkins: World Bank Whistle-blower Reveals Truth About The US Empire
Lee Camp speaks with John Perkins, author of Confessions of an Economic Hitman and one of his favorite writers about how our so-called humanitarian interventions in the War on T e r r o r are a giant facade for protecting c o r p o r a t e interests. They also discuss how c o r p o r a t e media has become the p r o p a g a n d a arm of the w a r machine. Then, Lee explains how the traits many love to hate about President Trump are shared by a majority of people that have ever been in US public office.
