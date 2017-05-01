How "Free" is the Internet?

Net Neutrality is a fascinating and very important conversation, make sure you do your research and know how changes could affect you!
I think most people have come to see freedom on the internet as a right instead of a privilege.
Estonia has declared the internet a human right. With WI-FI being available through out the country.
