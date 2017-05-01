Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

IRAN vs USA: Is the Nuclear Deal in Danger?





While everybody has their eyes on North Korea, another nuclear program still worries those in the White House. That is the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In 2015, President Obama lead the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement to prevent Iran from obtaining a Nuclear Bomb, and that many have considered to be one of the greatest achievements in foreign policy.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)