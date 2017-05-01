IRAN vs USA: Is the Nuclear Deal in Danger?

While everybody has their eyes on North Korea, another nuclear program
still worries those in the White House. That is the nuclear program of
the Islamic Republic of Iran. In 2015, President Obama lead the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement to prevent Iran from
obtaining a Nuclear Bomb, and that many have considered to be one of the
greatest achievements in foreign policy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment