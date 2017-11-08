Anonymous - Watch This and Know Something is Coming... (2017-2018 EVENTS)
Aliens are fallen angels/ demons. We have never been alone. God ( YHWH) has always been with us as well as His angels both acting in and against His will! The Earth has a foundation. God in the beginning made earth. Then He made the sun and moon to revolve around us. Foundations are always flat and lights are all hung above. No one is hanging upside down. We live on a flat plain. This alien deception is the satanic N.W.O. agenda. Project blue beam. Do not be deceived. This stage is full of deceptions and lying signs and wonders.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment