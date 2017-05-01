Culture Collapse in Canada. Prepare Yourself Accordingly
A 37-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested for publicly masturbating at aquatic center in Canada and previously was found “giving a young person a consensual back massage” but was only given a suspended sentence and 24 months of probation. Stefan Molyneux breaks down major inconsistencies in how the story is being reported, cultural differences as a legal defense and the danger of changing legal standards due to multiculturalism.
