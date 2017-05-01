Saudi Turmoil Explained

Recent events coming out of Saudi Arabia are truly stunning. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is said to be a reformer and on an anti-corruption drive. Others say differently. Saudi Arabia is experiencing a life threatening crisis that could ignite a region-wide conflict. And the Trump administration appears to be on board. CrossTalking with Martin Jay, Halim Shebaya, and Joe Macaron.
