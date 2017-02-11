Canada Pays Hush Money To Silence MKULTRA Victim's Daughter

Some Americans; especially "conservatives" will fight for police to use unrestricted violence and brutality without accountability. When NFL players protest, they tell them to keep politics out of sports. Thank God for body cams or the police would have unlimited power when it comes to average citizens
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment