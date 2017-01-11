Economic Collapse Preparation Warning 2017: SHTF / How To Prepare For The Imminent Economic Collapse
Today, millions of Americans say that they believe that the United States is on the verge of a major economic collapse and will soon be entering another economic collapse and Great Depression. But only a small percentage of those same people are prepared for that to happen. The sad truth is that the vast majority of Americans would last little more than a month on what they have stored up in their homes. Most of us are so used to running out to the supermarket or to Wall-Mart for whatever we need that we never even stop to consider what would happen if suddenly we were not able to do that when the economic collapse happen. Experts predict that the stock market crash will happen in this year and the economic collapse 2017 shtf is inevitable. When the economic collapse shtf and stock market crash occurs, it will happen quickly. No one will predict it. That's because the signs of the economic collapse are difficult to see. For example, the U.S. economic collapse and stock market crash happened on September 17, 2008. That's the day panicked investors withdrew a record $140 billion from money market accounts. That's where businesses keep the cash to fund day-to-day operations. If withdrawals had gone on for even a week, the entire economy would have halted. If the economy collapses, and shtf happens you will not have access to credit. Banks will close. That means high demand, and low supply, of food, gas and other necessities. If the economic collapse affects local governments and utilities, then water and electricity will no longer be available... The Economic Doomsday is here. The second economic bubble is going to soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our future. Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and market crash will occur at least some time in the next two years, “It’s unavoidable, and even Donald Trump can’t stop it. Top economists predict that within the next 18-24 months, the imminent economic collapse will happen. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse and market crash for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
do you have a name for a LEGITIMATE economist that is predicting such a collapse? The only ones I can find are ones who profit somehow from preaching about a coming calamity.ReplyDelete
There are thousands of economists out there. If what you are saying is true don't you think they would be talking about it?
The only ones saying there will be a collapse are the ones selling gold or books on how to deal with it - and they have been saying this stuff for years.
I think there will be a collapse myself, but I have no faith in people like Rickards, Rogers or Celene