A.I. Is An Interdimensional Being Determined To TAKE OVER THE WORLD
Artificial Intelligence Is progressing faster than we can comprehend. The tech featured in this video is just the tip of the iceberg, things are about to get real bad real fast. This is just another way for them to control and deceive us, we are being attacked from all sides now. There is a multi-pronged attack happening right now, we are in the middle of a spiritual war that will culminate with the return of our savior Jesus Christ. Ask Him to protect you and guide you during these strange times.
