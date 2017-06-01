BALI VOLCANO ERUPTS & SHUTS DOWN AIRSPACE - Plumes of Ash Reach 2 Miles Above Summit
The glow from a ring of incandescent red lava in the crater of Bali’s Mount Agung is clearly visible, as the likelihood of a large eruption on the popular holiday island continues to grow.
How dangerous is Bali's Mount Agung and what action has been taken?
The burnt orange glow atop Mount Agung could be easily seen at night and in the thick ash column that Indonesia’s disaster agency said was being sent nearly two miles (3km) into the atmosphere.
“We could see the magma tonight,” Nyoman Karyiarsa, a resident of Rendang village, told the Guardian on Monday evening. “From 7pm to 8pm, we could see a bright red colour from the crater, but it hasn’t come out yet.”
The Rendang monitoring post registered powerful and continuous tremors at about 2pm on Tuesday in Bali, with locals and journalists told to evacuate. The last big eruption in 1963 was preceded by continuous tremors.
The Balinese volcano, the highest point on the island, has grown increasingly restless over the past week, with the alert system raised to its highest level early on Monday, as the nature of the eruptions has shifted from phreatic, or steam-based, to magmatic. About 100,000 people in 22 villages within a six-mile red zone around the volcano have been told to leave immediately. Bali Indonesia "Bali Indonesia" mountain volcano flight evacuation eruption fire travel tourist tourism "bali hotel" "bali holiday" holiday vacation 2017 2018 earthquake lava airport "Bali Flight" ash Airport hotel "hotel room" "Bali Hostel" future "high season" extreme "traveling plans sleep airplane Karyiarsa said refugees from the mountains were continuing to flee to his village and he had felt several slight tremors over recent days. “We are just outside the red zone but we can hear the rumbling of the mountain, and ash is covering the leaves. If you don’t wear a mask you can feel it when you breathe,” he said. Instruments to measure activity at Mount Agung were installed only after the last big eruption in 1963, making it difficult for volcanologists to compare historical data and predict the intensity of future eruptions. The Transportation Ministry initially closed the Ngurah Rai (Denpasar) airport on Monday morning for 24 hours, cancelling more than 400 flights and stranding 59,000 travellers. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's national disaster agency, said that the ash was being drawn southwest - towards Bali's main airport - by a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean. The airport on neighbouring Lombok island however has been re-opened, he added. Authorities have also arranged for buses to take tourists to ferry terminals. Kuta and Seminyak. The volcano has been rumbling for weeks now he says so they don't want to move yet and be left in limbo.
Posted by Bob Chapman
