BREAKING : US Downs Russian Satellite

A troubling new Ministry of Defense (MoD) report circulating in the Kremlin today says that in spite of President Putin’s ordering a “high alert regime” placed around the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located in the Amur Oblast, to protect the launching of an “advanced/modified” Meteor-M-1 remote sensing satellite (whose MTVZA-GY (Microwave Imaging/Sounding Radiometer) system is able to detect radio waves emanating from bacteria), all contact with the Meteor-M-1 has been lost—thus delaying an examination of if NASA’s testing of the outer space bacteria found on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) is linked to the unprecedented outbreak of the plague in Madagascar. [Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
