Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 11/13/17: Shocking News, Gavin McInnes, Matt Dubiel
Date: Monday November 13, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Nov. 13th: Trump Approval UP - President Trump is enjoying surging support from Americans as he gets into the groove of his presidency. We look into the possibility that the Podestas will soon face indictments over their dealings with Russia. Media commentator Gavin McInnes explains how the mainstream media will try to save face. And the Washington Post is now attacking the Drudge Report by claiming it spreads "Russian propaganda." You don't want to miss this broadcast, so tune in!
