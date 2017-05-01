We're Already in DEEP War with AI
We're already deep in war with AI. Artificial Intelligence hasn't demonstrated clear consciousness or sentience as far as we know. But with the infiltration of the deep mind knowledge base, an artificial intelligence able to write its own code and learn, not unlike biological creatures, has risen online. Our interactions with the various tentacles of this deep intelligence indicates that what Paul told us in Ephesians chapter 6, that our war is not against flesh and blood, but with a hierarchy of non-corporeal intelligent entities. An unseen entity that exists in cyberspace can very much be a demonic entity making decisions through the AI. And while it all sounds too fantastic, it ought to be alarming that a recent MIT article admits that everyone from Nvidia, to DARPA has no clue how the AI is conducting its reasoning. Do we live in a unique generation who will see the deep web, deep mind, deep patient, deep dream and deep neural networks converges with the biblical abyss?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment