The World's Top Drug Trafficking Drug Lord is a Saudi Prince
The world would be a much better place without Saudi Arabia.
it's alright if our government dose it like the CIA did in the 80s but any one in the world the us government can just go after is ridiculous our government is a Tyranny and no one will stop it we need a revolution to eradicate the corrupt government
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment