ZERO National Outrage Over THESE VITAL Stories MSM SHOULD be Reporting on!
How fortunate and IMMENSELY PROFITABLE for rulers that the masses don't possess the potent power of critical thinking! Social engineers have had their way with the general public for a long time. This latest NFL/racism/patriotism clash is just the latest example of how effective their programming has actually been over the past couple decades.
