China is about to kill The US Dollar

China Rocks World Economy, Deals Major Blow to U.S.
Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other oil exporters may finally have the
alternative to the petrodollar that they have sought for so long.
China will launch a crude oil futures contract in the next few months
that is denominated in yuan and convertible into gold, the Nikkei Asian
Review reported on September 1.
The news has been a bombshell in the world of finance. Many
macroeconomists and other market analysts say that—since China is the
world’s largest oil importer—this could be a game changer for the
massive global oil industry. It could finally give oil-exporting
nations, such as Russia, Venezuela and Iran, their long-sought
alternative to the petrodollar, and thereby deal a major blow to the
United States dollar.
“Over the course of the next year,” said James Corbett, founder of the
Corbett Report, “I think we are going to be seeing some pretty tectonic
shifts taking place monetarily, geopolitically and, as a result,
potentially militarily. And that could kick off any day presumably.”
This is something that the Trumpet and our forerunner magazine the Plain
Truth have been warning would happen for about 5 decades. Could this
new Chinese futures contract trigger the dollar’s demise?
