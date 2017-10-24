The Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Tue 10/17/17: Catherine Austin Fitts, Roger Stone, Jack Posobiec
Tuesday, October 17th: Obama Ordered FBI to Stop Investigating Clintons - Court documents prove U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara allowed FBI criminal leaks to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal to publish “fake news” cases. And Former FBI Director Comey drafted his statement to end the Clinton investigation months before he even interviewed the former presidential candidate. Also, Sean Hannity foreshadows a huge Hillary story related to Russia. On today's show, financial expert and former Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts discusses the $21 trillion missing from the US government. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
