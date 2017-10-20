Wikileaks Mocking US Government Over Bitcoin Shows Why There Is No Stopping Bitcoin
The government doesn't need to shut Bitcoin and they wont since it is their project. Why do you think Bitcoin was launched in 2009 exactly when the FED started printing money or digitally increasing dollars?....Hurricane Maria shut Bitcoin in Puerto Rico, not the government.....Advocating digital currency is like advocating slavery.....With all digital, there wont be any bank runs, they will just erase your digits from the bank...
Posted by Bob Chapman
