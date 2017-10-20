THE FBI'S VEGAS "INVESTIGATION" IS A FARCE

The quantifiable evidence is growing by the day, the FBI's Las Vegas "investigation" is a total farce.
The Sheriff looks like a deer in the headlights saying "no one is attempting to hide anything"! You can tell he's about to crack wit that FBI clown standing behind him controlling his every word. We Americans are furious at seeing our top law enforcement officers being used as part of the criminal cabal as instruments of obstruction and suppression of the truth. This has to stop and these swamp monsters grabbed by the scruff of the neck and ripped out of office and replaced with patriotic, law abiding/enforcement personnel!
