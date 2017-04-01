What You Can Learn From Hurricane Maria - Mike Maloney

The biggest lesson you can learn from hurricane Maria is to be prepared. Puerto Ricans are suffering right now with the grid down, and limited access to cash. Make sure you are prepared
We do indeed live in the assumption that the just in time logistics system will work as normal. Most supermarkets hold no more than 2 days of stock. What happens when that logistics system fails. Chaos. The whole of Hong Kong has only 3 days of food. Aside from gold cash and the 5 Gs a good one is to try and move away from big cities.
