The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 10/3/17: Michael Snyder, Laura Loomer
Date: Tuesday October 03, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, October 3rd: Questions Swirl Around Las Vegas - Calls for gun control surge in the wake of the Las Vegas, as Americans continue to analyze the incident in further detail. We'll break down the motive of Vegas with thetruthaboutguns.com's Robert Farago, and discuss the aftermath with journalist and Idaho congressional candidate Michael Snyder. Independent journalist Laura Loomer also joins the broadcast to discuss ties. We'll also take your calls on today's broadcast. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Laura Loomer, Michael Snyder
